Blame Showtime For The Way 'Dexter' Ended

Randy Tepper/Showtime Lumberjack ‘Dexter’? Yes, this happened during the finale.

A lot of people

weren’t happy with the series finaleof “Dexter.”

Spoiler: No one ever found out Dexter was actually a serial killer. Instead, Deb died, Dex then attempted to commit suicide by sailing into a hurricane, and at the very end we see him living life solo as what appears to be a lumberjack.

Many were upset that it looked like Dexter never paid for his crimes and essentially got off the hook.

Producer John Goldwyn told Vulture at the New York Film Festival premiere of “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” that he and the crew aren’t to blame for the show’s ending.

Rather, Goldwyn suggested Showtime wouldn’t let the crew off Dexter and his dark passenger.

“They won’t let us kill him,” he told us. “Showtime was very clear about that. When we told them the arc for the last season, they just said, ‘Just to be clear, he’s going to live.’

Goldwyn added that many different endings were discussed.

Recently, former producer Clyde Phillips shared an alternate ending to “Dexter” that seemed more fitting of the show in which the titular character faced death by execution at the Florida Penitentiary while being watched by those he previously killed.

