Mojiva's Dave Gwozdz: Mobile Advertisers Who Are Obsessed With Impressions Are Wrong

The ninth annual Advertising Week (#AWIX) happened in New York City in early October, where the words “mobile advertising” were more prevalent than ever.The conversation among brand marketers and agencies has finally shifted from “is mobile a smart channel?” to “what’s the most effective key performance indicator (KPI) to measure the success of a mobile campaign?”



The push-and-pull debate on the relevance of measuring campaign impressions versus unique devices reached is one that many mobile advertising networks face.

If you talk to most mobile sales executives, the first word that comes up when discussing a mobile ad network’s reach is “impressions.” The reality is that the number of impressions delivered from a mobile campaign is what most mobile ad networks, brands and agencies perceive as the desired KPI of success.

Measuring unique devices, however, is far more effective when brands are trying to achieve a certain reach among their target audience, in my opinion. This is the metric that we use at Mojiva—in 2012; we’ve topped 1.1 billion unique devices reached globally each month.

For brands and agencies, it provides an accurate measurement of the true scale of reach they’ll achieve when buying mobile media with us. It’s far less impactful to know that a mobile ad campaign served up 400 ad impressions to the same user. What should carry weight with brand marketers is the fact that their campaigns are legitimately engaging with mobile users, while at the same time limiting the number of ads served to that unique device to control their expenses.

When measuring impressions, often an app for instance, can literally call an ad every few seconds.

Over-serving impression tonnage to the same user’s device in the same app, or even across apps and mobile sites to the same user is not effective. Overexposure of any ad creative can be a huge turnoff to mobile users and work negatively against the brand. Counting impressions alone provides advertisers with no way of knowing the scope of reach of their display ad message.

Therefore, it’s hard to estimate the market coverage and ad effectiveness.

Lastly, with the ability to control ad delivery per unique (while still anonymous) mobile device, the frequency of delivery of each ad creative per device can be limited. It also allows brands to control the maximum number of times any ad creative is displayed over a set period of time.

And most importantly, it allows for that same ad creative to reach more users’ devices with the same ad spend, thereby increasing reach without increasing cost.

