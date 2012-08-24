Why Developers Won’t Quit Facebook: Glassdoor Grows Registered Users 10X in 90 Days

Like the arid Oakland hills, the blogosphere has spent the summer ablaze with developer anger, as it dawns on everyone what it means to build a company dependent on someone else’s platform. News flash: They have you by the cojones.



But the reality is Twitter can put up as many two-by-two matrixes as it likes; Dalton Caldwell can write flame posts on Facebook’s untoward intentions with developers all day long. Even if hundreds of developers stop building apps for these platforms, hundreds more will rush in. Why? Because, particularly in the case of Facebook, no one has ever constructed a way to immediately reach 1 billion people through their social connections before.

