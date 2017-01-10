We're beginning to learn more about Derrick Rose's strange mysterious absence from the Knicks game

Shortly before the New York Knicks’ tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans, it was announced that backup guard Brandon Jennings would start as Derrick Rose was not with the team.

Rose’s absence quickly became a mystery. Rose was not on the injury report or listed as away from the team for personal reasons.

Reports said that the team and Rose’s confidants had not heard from Rose, and though he attended the team’s shoot-around Monday morning, he simply did not show up for the game. Amid his absence, concern for his well-being began to rise, with no updates on where he was or why he missed the game.

After the game, however, the picture became slightly clearer.

Knicks center Joakim Noah, one of Rose’s close friends, said that he talked to Rose after the game and that Rose was ok. He declined to elaborate, saying he didn’t know enough about the situation. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek also declined to comment, saying he didn’t have enough information, though he said he expected Rose to be back with the team.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reported that Rose may have travelled back to Chicago.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Rose told the team he had a family issue.

It remains unclear, however, why the Knicks would not have been able to reach Rose or why they would be unaware of his whereabouts if he told them he had family matter to attend to.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Rose has been upset with the team’s performance and his role. Wojnarowski added that Rose’s relationship with Hornacek has “frayed in recent weeks.” Rose recently sat during the fourth quarter of games while rookie point guard Ron Baker played.

While we’re waiting to hear more information, in the meantime, hopefully Rose’s well-being on all fronts is not in question.

There are strong indications that Derrick Rose returned to his hometown of Chicago.

— Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 10, 2017

According to sources Rose told the team he had a family situation.

— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 10, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.