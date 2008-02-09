Why Michael Dell Is Still No Steve Jobs (AAPL)

Michael Dell has finally figured out how to ape Apple’s clean, simple design: His new XPS is an elegant, all-in-one PC — almost like an iMac. What the company still hasn’t figured out: how to be cool.



Case in point: This YouTube video, which PR guy Scott Button just sent us. “Don’t know if this is up your street – it’s Dell’s latest viral,” he says. “We’re going to be promoting this clip in the US next week. This is a sneak preview – I don’t even think the campaign site is live yet.”

It’s Friday, so we watched it. But we don’t recommend it. The gist: Dell uses Olivia Munn — the geek-foxy co-host of G4TV’s Attack of the Show — to make fun of business jargon like “evolutionize” and “concepticize,” and portray Dell as a company that really gets it.

But it’s so insincere (and unfunny) that it backfires. Dell doesn’t look like Apple here — it looks boring, corporate, and out of touch. Also, it’s 3 minutes and 11 seconds long. Be warned.



