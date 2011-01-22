David Tepper Is Sounding Bullish On Spain, But Wants The Government To Give Him A Moral Hazard Bet

Photo: CNBC

Some quick notes from the David Tepper interview on CNBC right now.He’s pretty optimistic sounding on Europe. If leaders can just solve liquidity issues (that should be easy), and the economy rebounds, then pretty much everything should be fine, with the exception of Greece.



Basically, he’s kind of asking for the kind of moral hazard bet that he expressed last September in the US.

He wants to invest in Spain. He’s long Santander, and would do more if policymakers got things right.

What doesn’t he like? Bonds and gold.

Follow the rest here.

