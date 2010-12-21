Why David Rosenberg's Warning About Toy Price Deflation Is Nonsense

Joe Weisenthal

In his list of 10 signs that the holiday season is going badly, David Rosenberg cites toy price deflation. In fact, he cites it in 3 out of 10 of his points.

There’s just one problem with his argument. We won’t explicitly state it, but we’ll just post this long-term chart of toy prices from the BLS, and let you figure it out. (Big thanks to @dutch_book for the chart)

chart

