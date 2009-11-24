Why David Rosenberg Thinks Jim Paulsen Is An Embarrassing Perma-Bull

Earlier we mentioned how in his latest letter, David Rosenberg takes off the gloves, and throws some punches at Jim Paulsen of Wells Capital Management.



We knew Paulsen was bullish, based on his regular TV appearances, but FT Alphaville points us to a recent letter of his, and indeed, he sure seems excitable. The whole report is filled with exclamation marks, sunny-side interpretations of the news, and scribbled notes.

On the job market, for example:

Job creation will likely return by early next year. This chart provides another positive sign for the job market—business confidence has improved significantly relative to consumer confidence! The dotted line is a ratio of business confidence relative to consumer confidence, and it is pushed forward

or is “leading” annual job growth (solid line) by two years. Historically, this confidence ratio has provided a consistent two-year leading signal of a turn in the job market. Currently, it suggests better job news by year-end and a strengthening labour market during the next couple of years!?!?

As you can see below, the whole thing is like that:

EMP1109



