Dave Grohl isn't in HBO's new Kurt Cobain documentary, but he wanted to be

For close to two decades Courtney Love and the surviving members of the band Nirvana, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, have feuded over the band’s finances,

among other things.

But Sunday night at the Tribeca Film Festival showed that the relationship between the wife of the band’s legendary deceased frontman, Kurt Cobain, and its members is improving.

Following a screening of the new documentary on the life of Cobain, “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck,” the film’s director, Brett Morgen (“The Kid Stays in the Picture“), and Love took the stage to discuss the film.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Courtney Love (L) and director Brett Morgen at Sunday’s screening of ‘Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck.’

An audience member asked if Morgen had reached out to Grohl to be in the film, as he was not in it but Novoselic is.

“I wanted to keep [the film] as intimate as possible, so I didn’t feel the need for multiple members of Nirvana [to be in it],” Morgen told the packed audience at Spring Studio in Lower Manhattan. “But I didn’t want to be in a Q&A and answer this question all the time, so I asked if I could talk to Kirst and Dave. I heard back that Dave was in the middle of doing his album [and was unavailable]. Which is fine, and I was fine with that.”

But Morgen added that two weeks before premiering the film at the Sundance Film Festival this past January, Morgen got word that Grohl was done promoting the album and was available to be interviewed for the film.

“So I was like, Alright, we’ll try,” said Morgen. “We did the interview and Dave was great and awesome, but I couldn’t do what I’d already done.”

Morgen had already shown the film at Sundance and the Berlin Film Festival when he tried to work the Grohl interview into the film. But he said by that time he had “lost the feel to evaluate it anymore” and decided to leave it on the cutting room floor.

Love did not comment on Sunday about Grohl not being in the film, but if previous Nirvana events are any indication, it seems the two are currently in a better place.

The band and Love had been at odds since the suicide death of Cobain in 1994.

Love, Grohl, and Novoselic partnered in a LLC in 1997, which controls band assets like unreleased music, images, and requires a unanimous vote on major decisions about the use of anything related to the band.

In 2001,Love suedGrohl and Novoselic over the unreleased song “You Know You’re Right” included in a Nirvana box set due to be released the fall of that year, and asked the court to dissolve the LLC partnership.

Grohl and Novoselic counter-sued, stating that Love is “motivated solely by her blind self-interest.”

The lawsuit was settled in 2002 with all parties staying in the LLC and “You Know You’re Right” being featured in a retrospective album.

But things with Love and Grohl went sour again in 2011 when Love accused Grohl of seducing her daughter with Cobain, Frances Bean Cobain. (Grohl has said the accusation is untrue.)

Vince Bucci/Getty Frances Bean Cobain (L) and Courtney Love.

But at last year’s Rock and RollHall of Fame inductionof Nirvana, it seemed everyone was on good terms again.

Love not only went on stage with Grohl and Novoselic to accept the honour, but she and Grohl even hugged on stage.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Love and Grohl at Nirvana’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Love followed the event by tweeting:

The most magical part of the evening. Thank you Dave, love you. I know this made him smile up there pic.twitter.com/1VPdVKAAbc

— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) April 11, 2014

At Sunday’s post Q&A screening, Morgen was asked how difficult it was to get the full cooperation of Cobain’s family and the surviving band members to take part in this project. He admitted that when he started working on the film in 2007 it was a challenge, but because Frances Bean Cobain was involved everyone agreed to take part.

Love then interjected on how everyone felt about each other at the time:

“It was a tsunami of s—, and I caused most of it.”

“Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck” is currently playing at the Tribeca Film Festival and will air on HBO May 4.

