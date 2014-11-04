Why CVS Receipts Are So Long

CVS’ long receipts have become infamous.

A man who said he received a 3-foot-long receipt after buying a single box of Tic Tacs decided to poke fun at the company in a Halloween costume he posted to Reddit.

In an interview with The Boston Globe last year, CVS Chief Marketing Officer Rob Price said the retailer’s loyalty program is to blame for the long receipts. As part of the loyalty program strategy, the company includes coupons on receipts in homes of bringing customers back.

For members of the chain’s loyalty program, receipts are tailored to include coupons for items the shopper might be interested in. For instance, someone who buys nail polish frequently might get coupons for cosmetics.

“Of course, our championship shoppers are going to get championship receipts,” Price said.

The company said it is working on trimming down receipt lengths.

But the reputation persists.

I bought one can of iced tea. One. And this is my receipt. #cvs pic.twitter.com/QLYEmEDwqf

— maddie (@Maddie_Hallman) August 19, 2014

It’s possible that the company’s reputation for unwieldy receipts actually helps business.

As customers share on social media, CVS essentially receives free advertising.

In the age of social media, where online sharing can be critical to a brand’s success, such a strategy makes sense.

