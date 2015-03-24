Here's the type of female voice people find most annoying

Your voice is too squeaky, too loud; it lacks authority, is grating or obnoxious or unprofessional. Why is talking while female such an offence? NPR investigated in their “The Changing Lives of Women” series.
Video courtesy of NPR/Kelli Anderson
Listen to more from NPR’s “The Changing Lives Of Women” series here
To see more of Kelli’s work visit kellianderson.com
