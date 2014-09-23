Why One Executive Says Your Cover Letter Is More Important Than Your Resumé

John Moore/Getty Images Your résumé might be impressive — but the cover letter will make or break your chances.

Today, a resumé scan or quick Google search can seemingly tell you everything you need to know about a job candidate: where they went to school, their work history, any major awards or achievements — the list goes on.

But no matter how in-depth your resumé — or its online equivalent — is, it’s not enough to tell your whole story to potential employers, writes Lauren Nelson, a communications specialist and VP at Aesthetic Cogency, in a LinkedIn post. “I don’t care if your resumé is dozens pages of awards and sheer greatness,” she says. “You’ve lost me.”

To Nelson, a well-written cover letter is more important than an impressive resumé because it reveals your work ethic and attention to detail. It provides glimpses into your personality that a list of achievements can’t.

For starters, Nelson makes it clear that she always requires a cover letter with any job application, yet she only receives them 40% of the time. And only about a fourth that do send cover letters actually tailor them to the job, making it easy for Nelson to weed out candidates. “If you can’t follow simple instructions in the application process, I have little to no faith in your ability to take direction on the job,” she explains.

Furthermore, what candidates choose to include on their cover letter tells Nelson if their background is a good match for the position. “If you cannot communicate why your experience and skills are relevant to the job, I’m not sure you understand what the position entails, or that your background brings all that much value to the table,” she says.

On the other hand, when Nelson can tell that a candidate took the time to craft a concise, detailed cover letter for the specific position they applied for, she is more than ready to schedule an interview.

“I would rather have a determined, passionate individual with a strong work ethic on my team than an Ivy League degree without tenacity every single time,” she says. What it comes down to is hard work and dedication — your resumé might boast impressive accomplishments, but it means nothing if you can’t prove that you’re genuinely passionate about the position.

Read the full LinkedIn post here.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected] Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.