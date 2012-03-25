Why Everyone Needs To Stop Worrying About The Coming Corporate Margin Collapse

The matter of record high corporate profit margins has been a hot subject for debate all week.



GMO’s James Montier kicked it off in his note “What Goes Up” which features this unforgettable chart, showing not only that corporate profit margins are at record highs now, but that they’re expected to go even higher based on current analyst estimates!

A corollary to this chart is one that Henry Blodget ran earlier, showing corporate profits as a percentage of GDP. It’s not quite the same thing, but the idea is fairly close, and again, we’re near all-time highs, and well above the average over the past several decades.

When you look how far above average we are, an argument based on mean-reversion looks like a slam dunk. Even if we just went back to the average in bubble years (as shown in chart #1) that would be a sizable drop in profits, and the assumption is that the stock market would follow.

So let’s play devil’s advocate, and try to poke holes in the bear argument.

First, we’ll start with a chart published last week by Citi’s Richard Buckland, showing something interesting happening to profit margins in the US and Asia…

Let’s explain what’s going on in this chart.

The whole world has undergone something of a business model shift. Firms in the US and Europe have de-emphasised sales (as evidenced by sales as a percentage of assets) in favour of getting more profits out of each sale. Firms in Asia have done the opposite, focused on getting more sales, while at razor-thin margins. The obvious pair of companies to think about on these lines are Apple and Foxconn

This shift has resulted in something that will surprise a lot of people.

Check out this chart, put together by Scott Grannis, of US corporate profits as a percentage of global GDP.

‘Tis true that right now US profits are above average, but they’re not ridiculously so.

What’s most surprising though is that US corporate profits as a percentage of global GDP is higher than it was in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, despite the supposed erosion of US corporate dominance.

Now take this chart from Goldman, which suggests that the coming decade could be the ultimate peak decade for global growth.

Combine the massive global growth potential for this decade* along with the seemingly secular gains US corporations are seeing in profits/global GDP, and you can quickly see how the simple profit margins mean reversion from the first chart is too simplistic.

(*It might surprise some people that the 2010-2019 period is expected to be the fastest global growth decade, seeing as everyone is slowing down. But even if everyone’s slowing down from past periods, just the sheer size of the BRICs and other frontier markets can make the whole average go up).

OK, so that’s one argument against the bears… the S&P is massively exposed to global growth, and not only that, is capturing the highest-margin part of the food chain. The potential there remains huge much.

Now another thing pointed out in the original James Montier piece is that ultra-high corporate profit margins have largely been financed by government deficits, and that it inevitably looks like those are going to contract. 2013 is expected to be real problematic, as both spending cuts and higher taxes are currently scheduled, unless policymakers can figure out a way to defuse the bomb.

But while government deficits are likely to shrink (maybe), mean reversion cuts both ways.

So for example, here’s a look at private investment as a percentage of GDP.

If you’re so sure that deficits are going to revert to the mean (thus depriving one spigot of profits) how certain are you that we won’t see the same mean reversion in private investment?

In its gigantic bullish report from earlier this week, Goldman actually took on the profit margins question, as it attempted to address various obvious objections to their bullishness.

So for example, they noted that financial leverage — one means by which companies can juice profits — is below average, and below trend.

Furthermore, there is this big secular trend (going back to a point above) about improving efficiency among US corporations.

And of course, if this does turn down, and we get above-trend hiring or wages, it’s not unreasonable to think that this will translate into an improvement on the top-end, making up for lower margins.

Bottom line: There’s no silver-bullet debunking to the argument that lower margins and therefore lower stock prices are on the way. But between secular margin trends, and the exposure that US companies have to the entire world (which may be on the verge of growing faster than ever) the case for despair is not so clear cut.

