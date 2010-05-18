Why Copper's Deflationary Slide May Be Just Getting Started

Some good thoughts from Waverly Advisors on the state of the copper market, and why the metal’s most likely direction is downward.



The basic idea: inventories (stocks) remain high, China is definitely in tightening mode, and the US economy will cool in the second half.

Here it is more spelled out.

Stock levels continue to decline, though mildly: LME stock levels, have

continued to trend downward in recent months, although they remain high

by historical standards (see chart below). Shanghai copper stocks fell 8,045

MT from last week to 173,095 MT, with 9,715 MT withdrawn and 1,670

delivered.

Chinese Tightening Continues: There is increased speculation that China will

tighten rates after CPI for April registered at 2.8%, with short term

SHIBOR levels trending upwards slightly last week. Last Wednesday The

National Development and Reform Commission released a report predicting

that the prices of industrial goods in general may decline in the next two

months with Copper specifically fluctuating in a larger range than Steel as

cooling demand for residential and industrial construction are offset by

seasonally peak May/June industrial orders.

Scrap Market Indications: Anecdotal reports indicate that US scrap dealers

have been holding back inventory in recent weeks looking for stronger

pricing (lower grade scrap traded down last week).

Photo: Waverly Advisors

They conclude:

Although our strategic view for copper remains largely unchanged from February, macro signals that continue to be deflationary on balance domestically (despite recent signals of strength in ISM price data) and our expectations for moderating US growth in the second half have increased our convictions for this reentry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.