Why consumers use retail mobile apps while shopping

More shoppers are using retailer’s mobile apps, even while they are shopping in the store. The development of the e-commerce industry has resulted in a more autonomous shopping experience and mobile apps are another outlet for the shopper to take control of their path to purchase. And more retailers are turning their focus to expanding their digital presence, as mobile apps have become a popular channel for customers throughout the US, according to a survey from Apptentive.

88% of respondents use mobile shopping apps.

61% use shopping apps at least once a month.

26% are brand loyalists who use the app and shop in-store at least 7 times a month.

Another important finding from this survey is that 51% of mobile app-users use them while shopping in-store. The reasons for doing so varied from redeeming discounts to searching for products, but all illustrate an important intersection between the digital and physical shopping experiences.

