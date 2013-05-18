In 3 Charts You'll See Why Consumers Are The Happiest They've Been In Nearly 6 years

This morning, UMichigan Consumer Sentiment hit its highest level since the summer of 2007.
That can be explained in 3 charts.
First, the stock market is at its highest level ever.
FREDMeanwhile, the year-over-year change in gas prices is decidedly negative, which is refreshing, and acts as a form of stimulus.
FREDAnd finally, here’s the year-over-year change in Case-Shiller home prices. Gains are surging.
FREDStocks, gas prices, and home values all going in the right direction.
What’s not to love?
