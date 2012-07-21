Why Companies Are Racing To Be The First To Master Mobile Payments

From startups like Dwolla and Square to giant tech behemoths like Google, Amazon and Apple, there are lots companies out there trying to figure out the way to get us all paying with or mobile devices.



Though all seem to think it’s an important code to crack, none of them has done it yet.

We asked some of the leading innovators in the field why it matters and why it hasn’t quite happened yet at our Mobile Advertising Conference last month.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & William Wei

