Why Companies Fire People, Not Fancy Snacks

When Fast Company publisher Mansueto Ventures laid off 20 employees last month, CEO John Koten said: “I did not cut certain things like sodas and massages because I want to do everything possible to ensure that this is to remain a very special place to work.”



Probably those 20 laid-off employees would have been OK with a mere place to work, “very special” or not. Which is why it’s tempting to urge CEOs facing cash crunches to cut the fancy office snacks and keep their employees instead.

But is that a false choice?

We did the maths to see exacly how many jobs CEOs could actually save by laying off the expensive office snacks and replacing them with generics. Let’s start with everyone’s favourite protein-rich lunch-substitute, Clif Bars.

All employee salary data comes from employee-written company reviews site Glassdoor.com

Laying-off: Clif Bars.

And buying instead: GORP: good ol’ raisins and peanuts.

Saves from layoffs: One Google software engineer every 70,000 servings.

Laying off: SunRidge Farms Organic Jolly Beans.

And buying instead: Sugar by the pound.

Saves from layoffs: One Amazon.com associate buyer for each 7,900 pounds consumed.

Laying off: Anchor Steam Ale and other microbrews.

And buying instead: Milwaukees’s Best.

Saves from layoffs: One Condé

Nast data analyst every 1583 cases of beer consumed

Laying off: Glacéau VitaminWater

And buying instead: Powdered Vitamin C in bulk.

Saves from layoffs: One Sun Hardware engineer for every 3,000 mg of Vitamin C consumed.

Laying off: SmartWater.

And buying instead: Tap water.

Saves from layoffs: One Yahoo senior product manager every 7625 litres swallowed.

Laying off: Odwalla Juices

And buying instead: Frozen orange juice from concentrate.

Saves from layoffs: One Time Inc. event marketing manager every 24,000 servings.

