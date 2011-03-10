Why Companies Fail And How Their Founders Bounce Back

Photo: Pawel Loj via Flickr

Most companies fail. It’s an unsettling fact for bright-eyed entrepreneurs, but old news to start-up veterans.But here’s the good news: Experienced entrepreneurs know that running a company that eventually fails can actually help a career, but only if the executives are willing to view failure as a potential for improvement.



Read the full post at HBS Working Knowledge →

