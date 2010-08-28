An M&A Spree Is Ahead Because Companies Are Earning Squat With Their Cash

We’ve seen a burst of M&A activity lately, with high-profile potential deals such as Intel and Mcafee, BHP and Potash, or Dell (HP?) and 3PAR.



Once M&A heats up, investors’ knee-jerk reaction is to speculate on further potential deals, and to determine whether or not a wave of further M&A activity is ahead, it helps to consider why companies might be keen to each other out right now.

Citi’s Tobias Levkovich raises some key points on this in a new note. Essentially, he highlights that:

A) Shell-shocked companies have progressively de-leveraged their balance sheets lately, thus have more capacity to make deals than in a long time.

B) Thanks to low interest rates, companies are earning very little off of their cash balances, which provides an incentive to put money to work.

And we’ll add one more…

C) In a sluggish economy, business expansion is a risky and difficult proposition, thus buying established companies can be a easier path to growth.

Thus, the idea of an upcoming M&A wave isn’t that crazy considering companies’ alternatives right now — Earning nothing on a growing and historically under-leveraged balance sheet (we’re talking non-financial companies here) or investing in uncharted businesses opportunities while the economic outlook is uncertain.

(Chart via Tobias Levkovich, Citi, Hey There’s M&A, 23 August 2010)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.