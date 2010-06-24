Why Commodities Look Broken As A Global Indicator

Copper is used for all kinds of applications, from infrastructure to machines and household products, thus it’s consumption is a broad indicator of economic activity. Problem is, one has to wonder if it has now become too much of a Chinese one-trick pony.



Copper prices plummeted during the recent crisis, and have rebounded since. Yet perhaps even the collapse during the end of 2008, shown below, and the subsequent rebound, present an inflated view of how the global economy has fared.

That’s because during the crisis, copper prices were enormously supported by China, so much so that China was by far the only source of demand growth left.

Look at the chart above. In 2009, copper prices surged.

Problem is, as the Goldman chart below makes pretty clear, copper demand collapsed across most of the world in 2009. It was saved by one anomaly — China, whose demand spiked by 25.6% with the help of an enormous economic stimulus program.

Goldman makes the argument that in 2010, other parts of the world will help support copper prices, since Chinese demand is clearly slowing:

But still, if China were to hit a major speedbump, and see demand shrinkage, copper would be in deep trouble regardless of how the rest of the world was doing, even if the rest of the world was growing its demand. Take a look at how huge a proportion China is of consumption:

China’s influence will only increase going forward based on the above Goldman forecast. Which means what happens to China will happen to copper. You can also make a similar analysis for other major commodities such as iron ore, where Chinese demand is so huge that it is by far the #1 driver of the supply/demand situation.

Which makes us wonder whether commodities are a broken global indicator which say little about the state of most of the world, since they are distorted by China’s enormous and heavily manipulated economy.

(Charts via Goldman Sachs, ‘Scoping a China slowdown’, but the views don’t necessarily reflect Goldman’s view)

