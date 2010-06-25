Why Columbia University Gets To Demolish This BP Gas Station

One thing to be happy about in Columbia University’s eminent domain court ruling is the demolition of everyone’s least favourite gas station: BP.



Actually it’s just a franchised gas station owned by Gurnam Singh. He is one of many small businessmen and locals getting bought out by the Ivy League university, after an appeals court deemed the neighbourhood “blighted.”

NYT:

In a unanimous decision, the Court of Appeals overturned a lower court ruling that prohibited the state from using eminent domain to take property in the 17-acre expansion zone west of Broadway, known as Manhattanville, without the owners’ consent. The ruling held that the courts must give deference to the state’s determination that the area was “blighted” and that condemnation on behalf of a university served a public purpose, two ways that the project could qualify for eminent domain under state law.

Which means Harlem is about to get radically gentrified.

Don’t miss: New York’s Most Expensive Neighborhoods

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.