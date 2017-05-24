US

Here's why some coins have ridges on their side

Chris Snyder

If you look closely at a quarter or a dime, you’ll see tiny grooves all along the edge. They were put there for a very important reason. The process is called “reeding,” and it all goes back to when the US Mint was first created.

