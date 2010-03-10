Why Cisco's Crazy New Router Won't Make Your Internet Faster

Cisco made a splash today by announcing an insanely fast new router, which, on paper, is capable of doing all sorts of amazing things, like letting everyone in China make a video call all at once.

But, what won’t it do?

It’s not going to make the Internet any faster for YOUR home, office, or mobile phone, any time soon. Not by itself — and not without a whole bunch of additional upgrades, anyway.

That’s because the router that your Internet provider uses is just one piece of the puzzle used to make your Internet connection work. And it’s hardly the only piece of the puzzle.

Other things that may need to be upgraded before YOUR Internet access gets any faster:

The pipe your Internet provider runs from its main facility to your neighbourhood.

The pipe your Internet provider runs into your house.

The way your home network is configured — your ethernet, wi-fi, or whatever.

The amount you want to spend per month for Internet access — right now, you’re probably not even buying the fastest connection your Internet provider offers.

The speed of your computer. Maybe even the speed of your hard drive.

If you’re on a cellular network, a whole additional set of infrastructure, ranging from wireless backhaul bandwidth to base stations.

Bottom line: Cisco’s new router may make it more efficient for phone and cable companies to offer Internet service. But this doesn’t mean YOUR Internet service is going to get faster.

So, how fast is Cisco’s new router? Click here to find out →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.