Why China's Women Can't Have It All

Anne-Marie Slaughter’s article on “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All” struck a nerve in the US. But in many countries women have even less.Take China, which ranked 57 on a recent women’s rights survey compared to US rank of 19.



Lin Meillan in Global Times describes how far China has to go to overcome sexism (via @LizEconomy).

Sexism is especially bad in rural China:

“It is hard for them to work on their careers while fulfilling a traditional role within the family. This is particularly true in rural areas, which are still full of social conflicts and discrimination,” professor Lai Xiolin tells Global Times.

It’s also true in the government, where despite programs to increase female representation, women get less respect:

An embarrassing scenario is often repeated as a woman and a group of male officials sit in an office discussing village affairs. A villager comes in and directly approaches a male official to voice their concerns. Then the male official turns and reports the problems to the woman. Although she outranks them, she is often ignored.

Meanwhile women are expected to retire between 50 and 55, while men retire at 60. This has contributed to the lack of high ranking women in the government.

The full article “Half The Sky Is Heavy” is worth reading.

