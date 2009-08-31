Why China Can't Save The World

While the Chinese economy is growing rapidly and becoming enormous, here’s a reminder that China still can’t lead the global economy into growth.



As seen below, China’s expenditures remain too small relative to those of the US, Europe, and to a lesser extent Japan.

(Charts via Societe General, “Global Market Outlook” Presentation, 21 August 2009)

