10 Reasons Chick-fil-A Is The Best Fast Food Chain In America

Ashley Lutz, Hayley Peterson
Chick-fil-A is the best fast food chain in America.

The chicken joint won the “best overall” category in Business Insider’s Fast Food Reader’s Choice awards.

Chick-fil-A, which is planning a massive national expansion, beat out competitors like Chipotle and McDonald’s.

The chicken chain, which now outsells KFC despite having a fraction of the locations, is popular for many reasons.

1. Chicken sandwich

This chicken sandwich is amazing. According to Chick-fil-A, it’s “a boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.” While no one knows the secret sauce, copycat recipes call for the chicken breast to be brined in pickle juice.

Chick-fil-a-chicken sandwichWikimedia Commons

2. Waffle Fries

The waffle fries are perfectly crispy and delicious every time. They’re also a nice alternative to the classic fries available at most other fast food chains.

Chick-fil-a waffle fries Chick-fil-A

3. Milkshakes

In addition to the classic flavours, Chick-fil-A has peach and cookies and cream versions. The hand-spun milkshakes are made with Chik-fil-A’s own “IceDream” softserve and they are topped with whipped cream and a cherry. The company also offers seasonal flavours.

Chick fil a milkshakechickfila on Instagram

4. Awesome breakfast.

Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit has an avid following. The buttery, warm bread crumbles in your mouth and it’s a perfect complement to the juicy, uniquely seasoned fried chicken patty. Other breakfast options include breakfast burritos, parfaits, and oatmeal.

Chick fil a chicken biscuitchickfila on Instagram

5. Special events.

Chick-fil-A restaurants often host special events. Recently, it hosted all-you-can-eat nugget nights.