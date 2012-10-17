Why Cheese Tastes Better When It's Melted

Photo: By Tavallai on Flickr

Mmm, melted cheese.Why does it taste so much better than its non-melted counterpart?



Daniel Engber at PopSci has the answer: it’s about how it feels in the mouth.

“Taken together, all the sensations associated with melted cheese—smoothness, gooeyness, and warmth—connote a fatty treat,” writes Engber. “And humans love fat.”

We find creaminess really appetizing, though it’s still largely a mystery why we feel that way. Engber cites a study done by Dutch scientists which found that vanilla custard’s creaminess depends on a variety of factors, such as its viscosity, texture and surface appearance.

They found that the test subjects especially liked the custards that produced lower friction inside the mouth, and that the same factors might apply to melted cheese as well.

