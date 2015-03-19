The head of PlayStation's first original show explains why he doesn't care about critics

Sony Pictures Television/PlayStation Sharlto Copley stars in the PlayStation original series.

PlayStation launched its first original series, “Powers,” March 10.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, “Powers” is a cop procedural set in a a world where people with super abilities have become the norm.

Reviews for the series have been pretty lukewarm, but “Powers” showrunner Charlie Huston isn’t paying attention.

Business Insider recently spoke with Huston who explained to us why he doesn’t pay attention to critics.

Here’s his answer in full.

Huston’s quote has been slightly edited for clarity.

To do this, whether it’s writing a book or just producing a show and writing a lot of the script … there’s a lot of will power that’s involved, and if you second guess yourself constantly then you stop moving forward. And particularly in TV production there’s no room to be questioning your decisions because it moves so stinking fast. Once you’re in production, you just have to have self confidence, even if it’s a bit of an act — which as it is for most people I think in life. If you admit too many critical voices into your head, you just start doubting yourself and you start doubting your own instincts. You have to believe that you’re there for a reason, that people have trusted you with the material. You know, Brian [Michael Bendis] and Michael [Avon Oeming], the creators, and the people who have trusted Sony and PlayStation have trusted you with a lot of f’ing money. A lot of people have come on board to bring their creativity and their intelligence, and their hearts to it. You have to believe it’s all happening for a reason, and that you have something to say and your choices are valid. A good review or positive feedback from somebody or positive critiques from someone will flare out in my mind within minutes, but harsh words will linger in my soul forever. Who needs it?

“Powers” launched on the PlayStation Network March 10. New episodes are released every Tuesday. The first episode can be watched on YouTube, here.

