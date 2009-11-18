Why CERA Thinks Peak Oil Is Total BS

Controversial research group Cambridge Energy Research Associates is out with yet another anti-peak oil report, arguing that supply will keep its glide path higher until 2030.



The controversy surrounding future oil supply can be divided into two components: a determination of the factors that will drive the much-debated future of oil supply and then, longer term, a consideration of consequences and the actions required when oil supply eventually plateaus. IHS CERA identifies a number of critical observations at the core of this analysis of future supply:

Supply evolution through 2030 is not a question of resource availability.

IHS CERA projects growth of productive capacity through 2030, with no peak evident.

There is no unique picture of the course of future of supply: we are dealing with a complex, multicomponent system.

Aboveground drivers—economics, costs, service sector capability, geopolitics, the timing and nature of government decision making, and, centrally of course, investment—are crucial to future supply availability.

Market dynamics will remain highly volatile.

The upstream oil industry faces major challenges in finding new oil and turning discoveries into commercial production.

