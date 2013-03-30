Here's Why Celebrities Are Always Buying Each Other's Houses

Brad Pitt sold his Malibu beach house to Ellen Degeneres. Ryan Seacrest picked up Ellen’s Beverly Hills compound for $49 million. Christina Aguilera bought Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s home back in 2007.



Celebrity-on-celebrity real estate deals seem to happen all the time. What gives? Is there some unspoken rule that says famous people can only live in the homes of other famous people?

Celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker has a logical explanation, which she explains in the Hollywood Reporter. In short, stars’ homes have some unique amenities that only a fellow star would appreciate.

She writes:

Stars and other high-net-worth people have special real estate needs regular people don’t, needs probably already addressed in a home owned by a celebrity: high walls to act as looky-loo buffers, remote-control access and badass alarm systems are inviolable requirements. They need Kardashian-sized closets for all their swag and a home office to house their squadron of personal assistants.

Since privacy is also important to celebrities, many of their real estate transactions are shrouded in secrecy in ways that regular folks would never even consider.

According to the Real Estalker, “It’s not uncommon for brokers to sign lengthy nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), be told they can’t have open houses and/or be asked to quietly shop a star’s home off-market as a pocket listing before it goes on the MLS, if it ever does.”

You can read the full article at the Hollywood Reporter.

