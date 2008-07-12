Why CBS Bought CNET: iPhone Coverage

Who says there’s no synergy between CBS and CNET? The deal only closed last week, but already CNET is making CBS News (CBS) at least look a little bit smarter on this iPhone story. Or at least, hipper.



CNET’s Natali Del Conte joined CBS News tech correspondent Daniel Seiberg to talk about the iPhone (APPL) on “The Early Show” this morning. After the segment, coverage shifted coverage to CNET.tv, but an extended video was posted on CBSNews.com (below).

As the third-ranked broadcast news operation, CBS can use any advantage it can get. Luckily, when it comes to this story, it has both CNET and some fortunate real estate: The morning show studio happens to be on the GM Building plaza, right next to the big glass cube at the entrance of the 24-hour Apple Store on Fifth Avenue.

Yet more synergy: the top story on CBSNews.com links to CNET’s ombnibus iPhone coverage. Interestingly, the link takes readers away from CBSNews.com, an indication that the two will be kept separate, or just that that’s all they could manage as far as integration since last week.







