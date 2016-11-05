Here's why we should just scrap daylight-saving time already

Every spring more than 70 countries around the world turn their clocks an hour ahead for daylight-saving time. If billions of people are literally shifting time twice a year, there must be a pretty good reason why we’re doing it, right? Not necessarily.

