Why Can't The Big Three Build A Phibian?

Autoblog Green found this amazing eco-car, the Phibian, on eBay. It’s an electric car that goes 25 mph and is built for land and sea.



John T Young designed the car, and according to his description, “one navigates using only radar, sonar, closed circuit television and other electronic means,” while the hatches are close. There’s room for two, so it’s ideal for taking a date around town, or in the ocean.

As of this writing the bids are only at $1,330, not enough to meet the reserve price. Anyone with a few bucks burning a hole in their pocket could drive off with this baby. It would be a better deal than the ugly GM-Segway joint venture, the PUMA.

