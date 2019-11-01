'Why can't people hear me on my iPhone?': How to troubleshoot your iPhone's microphones in 4 ways

Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock Sometimes if your microphone isn’t working on your iPhone, a simple restart or iOS update will do the trick.

If people can’t hear you on your iPhone or Siri can’t process your requests, one of your iPhone‘s microphones may be malfunctioning.

This can also cause issues for you if you try to play back recorded audio or change audio sources while on a call.

Begin troubleshooting by determining which of your iPhone‘s three microphones isn’t working.

Occasionally your iPhone‘s microphone malfunctions, making it tough or impossible for people to hear you during phone or FaceTime calls, or even when trying to use Siri.

The first step to fixing the problem is identifying which of your iPhone‘s three microphones is defective.

Then, you can take steps to troubleshoot.

How to check if your iPhone’s microphones are working

Apple Your iPhone has three microphones, including one on the top, one on the bottom, and one on the back.

The iPhone has three microphones. On the screen side, the one at the top allows your to hear a caller, the one at the bottom allows the caller to hear you, and the one below the camera on the back of the iPhone is used for recording video.

Before testing, check that none of the three microphones are covered or dirty, and make sure that your phone is not connected to a wired or wireless headset.

To test the microphone at the bottom of your phone , which is also the primary microphone, open Voice Memos and tap the record icon. Record yourself speaking into the microphone, and then play it back. If the microphone isn’t working properly, you won’t be able to hear your voice clearly.

, which is also the primary microphone, open Voice Memos and tap the record icon. Record yourself speaking into the microphone, and then play it back. If the microphone isn’t working properly, you won’t be able to hear your voice clearly. To test the microphone at the top of your phone , open the Camera app and record a selfie video.

, open the Camera app and record a selfie video. To test the microphone on the back of the phone, record a video using the back camera. As with the voice memo, you should be able to hear your voice clearly when you play back both videos.

How to troubleshoot your iPhone’s microphones if they aren’t working

Hadrian/Shutterstock There are four simple ways to troubleshoot any of your microphones if one or more aren’t working.

Once you’ve identified which of the microphones isn’t working, begin troubleshooting.

Make sure nothing is blocking the microphone

Wachiwit/Shutterstock One easy way to troubleshoot your microphone is to make sure nothing is blocking it.

Ensure that the microphone isn’t covered. Take any protective cases off of the phone. Make sure that your fingers don’t block the microphone when you’re on a call. Unplug accessories and disconnect any devices that are connected via Bluetooth, especially headsets.

Remove any debris from the microphone

Sergey Lapin/Shutterstock You can use a compressed air can to get out anything small that might be blocking your iPhone’s microphone.

Use a compressed air can to blow air carefully into the microphone. This will remove any small debris that may be blocking the sound.

Install the latest iOS software

Wachiwit/Shutterstock You might have to update your iPhone to the latest iOS for your microphone to work properly.

Make sure that you have the latest version of iOS installed on your phone. If you’re having trouble updating your phone to the latest iOS, you may have to follow a few other troubleshooting steps.

Reset your network settings and restart your phone

PIMPAN/Shutterstock Sometimes a simple restart will fix any issues you’re having with your iPhone’s microphone.

Lastly, try resetting your network settings. Note that by doing so, you’re also resetting Wi-Fi networks and passwords, cellular settings, and VPN and APN settings, so you’ll have to re-enter any previously stored Wi-Fi passwords.

If this doesn’t work you can try simply restarting your device. And if all else fails, contact Apple Support to figure out the problem.

