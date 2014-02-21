Confessions Of A Candy Crush Addict

Gaming company King.com made news when it filed for a $US500 million IPO earlier this week. The driving force behind King's success is Candy Crush Saga -- the hugely addictive puzzle game that all of your friends are playing on Facebook or their iPhones or Android phones. The game is so addictive, in fact, that our very own Megan Rose Dickey spent $US127 playing Candy Crush in just one (lonely) week. Dickey opens up about her Candy Crush addiction in this candid video. Produced by Will Wei
