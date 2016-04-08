Here's why the Canadian dollar is called the loonie

It’s Canadian Jobs Day, and Canada crushed expectations.
That sent the Canadian dollar — or loonie — surging on Friday morning.
It also prompted my colleagues to question why the Canadian dollar is called the loonie.
The answer is really simple: There’s a picture of a loon on one side of the $1 coin.
A loon is a bird that looks not unlike a duck, and is extremely common in Canada. They’re also pretty vocal, and make several types of pleasant hoots and wails.
Of note, Canada does not have $1 bills. The lowest bill denomination in Canada is the $5 bill.
Other Canadian coins include dimes, nickels, quarters, and $2 toonies.
The Toonie has a polar bear on one side.
All Canadian coins bear the image of Queen Elizabeth II on the reverse side.
Here’s the loon:
NOW WATCH: Canada’s ice hotel is rebuilt every year from 30,000 tons of snow
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.