16 Reasons Why California Is The Next Greece

Photo: www.flickr.com

For now Greece isn’t the world’s top concern, and if the Euro bailout works, then Portugal and Spain have some breathing room.The world’s next big worry should be California.



Like Greece, it’s afflicted with a mix of financial and social problems that have sent the state on a downward spiral. And in terms of the state’s core structural flaw, it’s got one HUGE similarity.

The only big question is: Could Washington come together to bail the state out?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.