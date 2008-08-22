Why Buy An Email-Only Gadget? A Founder Makes His Case

We’d wondered why anyone would spend $100 on Peek — a wireless gadget launching next month that only does email — when more sophisticated smartphones were about the same price. So have many of our readers.



So we asked Peek founder Amol Sarva, a former Virgin Mobile exec, to give us a better idea of who he thought would buy his new gadget. He responded with this clever and amusing questionnaire. (And asked us to post it to Gizmodo, where some of the commenters were less friendly about Peek. We did.)

Take this handy quiz. Put a check if you know someone who would agree with these quotes below:

1___ “I don’t like the cell phone company and the thought of calling them makes me want to puke.”

2___ “Yes, of course I do e-mail.”

3___ “I have a cell phone already and it’s on a contract, so maybe I’ll consider that new phone you showed me next year some time.”

4___ “2-year contracts suck. Actually, all contracts suck.”

5___ “Sure my phone plan *says* it’s $70 per month, but it comes out to like $94 after taxes and stuff. And I think that is lame.”

6___ “I don’t want to carry that burrito-sized thing you keep calling a ‘smartphone’.”

7___ “I want this thing to be working in like 5 minutes flat and no I don’t want you to do it for me (but thanks for offering).”

8___ “That sure sounds cool, but I’m not sure I need a telnet client on my phone right now.”

9___ “OK, so you got port forwarding to work on your Airport Express. THAT is why you were late for my birthday dinner?”

10___ “Super thin device, cool looking, endless battery life, big screen, ultra simple keyboard, works with my current email account, buy it at Target, no contracts, no hidden fees or other nonsense, no

Verizon/AT&T/Sprint/T-Mobile to deal with, and only $100….I like it”

If you know someone who would say yes to 5 or more of the above, post your quiz response here and send your mailing address to amol at getpeek dot com. We’ll pick a few randomly in the next few days and hook you up with a free Peek.

And while you’re waiting to hear if you won you can read our blog at blog.getpeek.com or go shopping on Ebay for those amazing retro Blackberries some people seem to love.

