The Galling Reason Why Bush Ignored So Many 9/11 Warnings

Bush received more warnings about 9/11 than we realised, according to a new column and book by Kurth Eichenwald.



So why didn’t his administration take them seriously?

Eichenwald gives an explanation that, at least in retrospect, seems foolish:

[S]ome in the administration considered the warning to be just bluster. An intelligence official and a member of the Bush administration both told me in interviews that the neoconservative leaders who had recently assumed power at the Pentagon were warning the White House that the C.I.A. had been fooled; according to this theory, Bin Laden was merely pretending to be planning an attack to distract the administration from Saddam Hussein, whom the neoconservatives saw as a greater threat. Intelligence officials, these sources said, protested that the idea of Bin Laden, an Islamic fundamentalist, conspiring with Mr. Hussein, an Iraqi secularist, was ridiculous, but the neoconservatives’ suspicions were nevertheless carrying the day.

Little surprise that the same administration found a reason to declare war on Iraq several years later.

