Why Build is Microsoft’s most important event ever

Never before has Microsoft so desperately needed to prove itself — perhaps because it’s never been in such a precarious position.



Microsoft, a company that’s traditionally been the prime example of boring and conservative tech giants, is no longer afraid to try new things. Its new touch-centric Windows 8 interface will force consumers to relearn everything they know about Windows. Windows Phone 8 brings some distinctive features not found on any other mobile OS. And it’s also building up a cohesive experience across all of its platforms (some games will let you synchronise your progress across Windows 8, Windows Phone, and Xbox, for example).

