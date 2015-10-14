WARREN BUFFETT: Retirement is not my idea of living

At 85, billionaire investor Warren Buffett, the chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, still has no plans to retire.

Speaking with Carol Loomis at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit on Tuesday, Buffett said it would be “crazy” for him to leave his job.

“If I quit today — I see these people. They spend a whole week planning their haircut. That is not my idea of living,” he said.

It doesn’t matter if his muscles deteriorate and his stamina is gone, he said, because those things don’t impact his ability to pick stocks and buy companies.

What’s more, investing is what he loves. And with a net worth of more than $US62 billion, he certainly doesn’t have to do it.

“I would rather do this than anything in the world. My Social Security check is coming every day. I don’t need this.”

Like the title of Loomis’ book Tap Dancing To Work, Buffett said that’s exactly how he feels when going to the office.

“I’m tap dancing to work every day. There’s nothing more exciting than to get there. It doesn’t get better than that.”

He also said that he gives students the same sort of advice.

“I tell the students when they come to see me….Take the job you would take if you didn’t need a job…[You] want to be doing something you would do if you didn’t need the money.”

