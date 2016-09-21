These are the 4 major things that may have caused the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage.

Jolie is reportedly asking for physical custody of the couple’s six children and is not seeking spousal support.

What could have caused the divorce? According to varying reports, it could have been a number of things. Perhaps it was a combination of more than one. But there are four main things that are being reported:

According to TMZ, Jolie had concerns over Pitt’s parenting style and has apparently become “fed up” with Pitt’s reported drug use

Page Six reports that Pitt had an affair with “Allied” costar Marion Cotillard

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 2015 movie “By the Sea” caused the two to “worry” about their marriage

The two have been seeking separate lifestyles for some time

Let’s break each one down.

Angelina Jolie reportedly has concern’s over Pitt’s parenting style

According to TMZ, Jolie’s entertainment attorney Robert Offer says the decision to file for divorce was “for the health of the family.” Jolie was allegedly unhappy with Pitt’s parenting methods.

The site also claims that Jolie became “‘fed up” with Pitt’s alleged consumption of weed and alcohol and that it has become dangerous for their children.

This contradicts what Jolie has previously said about Pitt’s parenting style in the past.

“He loves being a father and that’s one thing I’m most proud of about him […] Brad is a wonderful teacher and guide, for the boys in particular,” Jolie told The Mirror in 2014. “He likes to plan things and proceed in a very deliberate and methodical way. He is much cooler and calmer … I can be more impulsive and outspoken.”

Junko Kimura/Getty Images Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2009 arriving in Japan to promote the ‘Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ with children Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara and Knox.

In a November 2015 interview with the Telegraph, Pitt said he’s usually tougher than Jolie when it comes to punishing the kids.

“I am [the disciplinarian] with the boys. Girls do no wrong, so I don’t have to be,” he said. “I feel like my job is to show ’em around, help them find what they want to do with their life, put as many things in front of them, and pull them back when they get out of line, so they know who they are.”

As for the alcohol and weed allegations, director Quentin Tarantino has discussed smoking and drinking wine with Pitt in the past. The two worked together on the 2009 movie “Inglorious Basterds.” In 2009, Bill Maher reminisced with Pitt about how he used to roll the perfect joint on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“I’m a dad now and you want to be alert,” Pitt said when telling Maher those days were over.

In a statement to BuzzFeed, Jolie’s father Jon Voight asserted that everything his daughter does is for her children and that “something severe must have happened” for Jolie to take action.

Brad Pitt allegedly had an affair with “Allied” costar Marion Cotillard

Page Six is reporting that Jolie hired a private investigator to spy on Pitt on the set of his latest film, World War II spy thriller “Allied.” According to the report in The Post, Pitt was allegedly caught cheating on Jolie with the 40-year-old French actress.

“She hired a private eye because she felt that he was fooling around with her on the set, and it turns out, he was. And that was the final straw,” a source told Page Six.

In addition, the report notes that off-set, the film’s atmosphere was filled with “hard drugs and Russian hookers,” which Pitt allegedly was involved with.

This isn’t the first time a possible affair with Cotillard has come up. A source reportedly told the tabloid Star that something was going on between Cotillard and Pitt back in March. “They had insane chemistry right from the start, and many crewmembers believe they have been acting on it in private.”

Pitt, of course, met Angelina Jolie on set of their own spy thriller, 2005’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

TMZ, meanwhile, is reporting that the divorce has nothing to do with a “third person.“

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 2015 movie “By the Sea” may have hit a bit close to home

The box-office flop followed the story of a longtime married couple who are in a loveless marriage after suffering multiple miscarriages.

Jolie said the movie ultimately put some some stress on their marriage.

“There were a few days when we thought [a working honeymoon] wasn’t the best idea,” Jolie told the Telegraph in November 2015. “There were days during filming last year when we were really worried and it was hard.”

Jolie made it clear at the time that while she and Pitt had their own problems that they were separate from the ones depicted in the film.

The two have been seeking separate lifestyles for some time

According to legal documents that Jolie filed, she cited “irreconcilable differences” between the two actors.

That could relate to what one source told The Post about the couple’s preferred lifestyles: “She has increasingly wanted to quit Hollywood in favour of devoting herself full-time to travelling the globe for her humanitarian work, while Pitt prefers Tinseltown and its parties.”

And since the November 2015 release of “By the Sea,” it’s been reported that the two have been seeking separate lifestyles since January.

Pitt was seen spending this past Father’s Day alone in France while Jolie had the kids. She reportedly met with a divorce lawyer on June 21 of this year.

Ker Robertson/Getty Images Brad Pitt headed to France for the 84th annual 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car event. He waved the start flag at the race.

TMZ notes the pair was last spotted out in public in July for son Knox’s eighth birthday.

It sounds like the couple’s worst fears while filming “By the Sea” may have finally caught up with them.

Jolie is being repped by A-list divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. TMZ reports Jolie is asking for custody of the six children the couple have together.

