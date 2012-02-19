Why Bobby Brown Abruptly Left Whitney Houston's Funeral

Bobby Brown kissed Whitney Houston’s casket before abruptly leaving the New Hope Baptist Church.

Leave it to Bobby Brown to make himself the centre of attention on Whitney Houston‘s big day.This morning an emotional Brown showed up at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, N.J. with an entourage of nine, according to CNN.



After being told the group couldn’t sit together, Brown quickly went to the church alter to pay respects at Houston’s casket before turning around and abruptly leaving.

Instead of sitting with family and friends at the ceremony, he was seen outside the church soon after services began.

Brown later released a statement explaining his appearance and mysterious departure.

“My children and I were invited to the funeral of my ex-wife Whitney Houston. We were seated by security and then subsequently asked to move on three separate occasions. I fail to understand why security treated my family this way and continue to ask us and no one else to move. Security then prevented me from attempting to see my daughter, Bobbi Kristina. In light of the events, I gave a kiss to the casket of my ex-wife and departed as I refused to create a scene. … I will continue to pay my respects to my ex-wife the best way I know how.”

Brown originally wasn’t wanted at Houston’s funeral by family members, according to TMZ, but was later invited to attend in support of daughter Bobbi Kristina.

It’s still not clear whether Brown was asked to leave or left on his own accord.

However, Brown is also scheduled to perform later this evening in Connecticut with his group, New Edition.

The Reverend Al Sharpton described the scene via Twitter:

“I am at Whitney’s funeral. I spoke with Bobby Brown trying to calm him down and not distract from the services. Today is about Whitney.”

The Reverend Jesse Jackson later disagreed to CNN claiming Brown reacted positively to the seating issue. “It seemed they could have accommodated him better.”

He also told CNN’s Don Lennon that Houston’s mother, Cissy Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina did not see what transpired in the church.

After the services, Reverend Sharpton took to Twitter again to address his earlier tweet: “I don’t want anyone distorting Bobby Brown. He has shown love and respect today. Stop hatin.'”

