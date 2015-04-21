The 2 reasons a former Florida senator wants to publish secret records that could implicate the Saudis in 9/11

Andrew Innerarity/REUTERS Former Florida Governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham is interviewed before Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and U.S. President Barack Obama meet in the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida October 22, 2012.

Despite leaving Capitol Hill in 2005, former U.S. Senator Bob Graham (D-Florida) has continuously sought to declassify the final 28 pages of a congressional inquiry into the 9/11 terrorist attacks that could highlight a Saudi connection.

Graham told The New York Times that there are two main reasons he continues to lobby for the declassification of the inquiry along with 80,000 FBI documents related to the congressional inquiry.

“No. 1, I think the American people deserve to know the truth of what has happened in their name,” Graham, who was a co-chairman of the congressional inquiry into the attacks, told The Times. “No. 2 is justice for these family members who have suffered such loss and thus far have been frustrated largely by the U.S. government in their efforts to get some compensation.”

Graham has given two sworn statements alleging that the Saudi government provided assistance and support to the 9/11 terrorists. The former senator also alleged that the FBI had discovered links between a Saudi family in southern Florida and some of the hijackers, although the FBI denies these claims.

“One thing that irritates me is that the F.B.I. has gone beyond just covering up, trying to avoid disclosure, into what I call aggressive deception,” Graham told The Times.

In a July 2011 article for The Daily Beast, Graham alleged that two Saudi hijackers received backing and support from a Saudi “agent” in 2000 after entering the States. This agent provided the would-be terrorists with flight lessons, helped secure an apartment, and introduced them to a circle of mostly Saudi friends.

More recently, Zacarias Moussaoui, a convicted al Qaeda operative who was part of the 9/11 attacks, alleged that the Saudi royal family had ties to the attacks. Moussaoui said in February that Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki al-Faisal had donated to al Qaeda before the attacks.

Moussaoui also said that he had discussed a possible operation to shoot down Air Force One with members of the Saudi Embassy in Washington. Saudi Arabia, as well as the CIA’s former counterterrorism chief, have dismissed Moussaoui’s allegations.

NOW WATCH: How to supercharge your iPhone in only 5 minutes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.