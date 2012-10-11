Why Blockbuster's Streaming Collapse Won't Hurt Netflix

After backing out of plans to compete with Netflix, Blockbuster is all but done. That’s not great news for the streaming-video space, and Netflix is in a rough spot. But Blockbuster’s latest stumble toward oblivion isn’t necessarily the final nail in NetFlix’ coffin.



On October 4, Dish Network scrapped its plans to revamp the Blockbuster brand and launch a subscription-based streaming-only product to compete directly with Netflix. Dish ran the numbers, evaluated its options, and (correctly) assumed it didn’t have the assets to make a Netflix competitor work.

Click here to read more>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.