Here's Why Bill Ackman Is Really Bullish On Kraft, Even With The Cadbury Acquisition

Now that the Kraft-Cadbury merger is officially happening, it’s time to inspect the details.



Bill Ackman of Pershing Square has done just that, examining Kraft from the inside out and determining how Cadbury will help it grow its various brands globally.

Ackman even takes a step back from merger mania and evaluates Kraft on its own; as both a company and a stock. Turns out the Easy Mac creator is way undervalued.

See the full case for Kraft ->

