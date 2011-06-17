Why Bill Ackman Thinks Family Dollar is the Next Walmart

Bill Ackman is having a big week because of JCPenney.



But one of his ideas, should he be correct, could be a REAL doozy.

Ackman thinks Family Dollar has the makings of a real winner should the right leveraged buyout team pick them up, fix them up and relaunch them into the world of finance.

If he gets investors to join in, it could turn into a major competitor to Walmart, and Ackman stands to make an outrageous fortune.

Ackman gave a presentation on Family Dollar (in which he doubled his personal stake to 8.9%) to potential investors that he titled “All in the Family.”

Source: Market Folly

