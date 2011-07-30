Why Bigotry Is Dying In Australia

Photo: martinamor via Flickr

MELBOURNE – At a time when the horrific events in Norway remind us how much murderous bigotry there still is in the world, perhaps a story from the other side of it can restore a little optimism that some positive, historically significant, changes in attitude really are occurring.Last month in Australia, a major-league football player was fined, suspended, and – as a result of intensive negative coverage in the press – experienced profound public humiliation. What was unusual about the case, and the scale of the response, was his offence. It was not a thuggish tackle, abuse of the umpire, or match-fixing in collusion with gamblers. It was just a taunting remark heard only by his opponent. But his opponent was Nigerian-born, and the remark was a racist insult.



