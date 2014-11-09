Here's The Real Reason Why Beyonce Doesn't Tweet

Beyonce hasn’t tweeted since August of 2013, but that hasn’t stopped her fans from following the account, hoping she’ll break her silence.

Unfortunately, it’s time to give up on that hope, Beyonce’s team says, because there’s a real reason the star isn’t a fan of the social platform.

Musically.com interviewed Lauren Wirtzer-Seawood, the woman who handles digital strategy for Beyonce’s company: Parkwood Entertainment.

Wirtzer-Seawood gave musically the scoop on how Beyonce feels about all social networks, and why she’s ditched Twitter for other mediums.

“Currently, we don’t use Twitter at all. It is a personal choice. I think as an artist, Beyoncé really prefers to communicate in images. It’s very hard to say what you want to say in 140 characters,” said Wirtzer-Seawood.

So Instagram? Facebook? What does the star (and her team) prefer? Wirtzer-Seawood says Beyonce loves Instagram, and you can bet that most of the time, Queen Bey herself is the one posting the shots.

And as far as social media pet peeves go, Beyonce won’t join a social network just to leave it behind when the platform gets stale. Musically.com reports Wirtzer-Seawood says that,

Beyoncé is a bit of a fringe case, and it’s not the same for all artists, celebrities or brands. But I find it really frustrating and annoying to see when somebody launches something new, whether it’s a new Facebook account or a new Snapchat account, and they do it for a period of time, then they go away for six months. It’s frustrating as a fan. I want to make sure if we use them, we use them well, and we use them strategically and we continue to fill the channel for a long time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.